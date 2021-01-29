9-month-old infant found safe in New Orleans after kidnapping in Westwego

Police say witnesses reported a man wearing a white t-shirt and driving erratically in the stolen truck. That suspect has not been arrested or identified yet.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a 9-month-old baby who was reportedly kidnapped in Westwego Friday is safe, after bring dropped off by the suspect in the Hollygrove neighborhood, according to Westwego police.

The child taken along with a black 2015 Nissan Titan pick-up truck with a Louisiana license plate of C930517. The truck has damage to the right side and a baby on board sticker in the rear window.

The truck was last seen about 1:49 p.m. on Airline Drive in New Orleans headed away from Metairie.

According to police, the infant boy's father was in the 700 block of Avenue C around 12:30 p.m. when he went inside a house to retrieve some food. According to Nola.com, the boy's father was only gone for a few moments, but when he came back out, the truck was gone.

Police say witnesses reported a man wearing a white t-shirt and driving erratically in the stolen truck.

That suspect has not been arrested or identified as of Friday afternoon.

