NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was fatally shot in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Bundy Road.

Police confirmed the incident shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived they found a 9-year-old girl lying on the floor in a home at the location suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, police say.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111