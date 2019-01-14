NEW ORLEANS — The life of 9-year-old Alisia Williams was cut short Saturday night.

New Orleans police say Alisia was shot and killed inside her home at Bundy Apartments. Family members say her 12-year-old brother was arrested for pulling the trigger, but it was an accidental shooting.

Today, neighbors who helped care for her and other children are heartbroken. One man couldn't contain his emotions when talking to us. He asked to remain anonymous.

“For her to be called home so early and the way she was called home, it's very heartbreaking,” he said. “That's my heart, I love her … Alicia, beautiful spirit, loving child, always smiling, I've never seen a sad face on her.”

Alisia Williams, 9, was shot by her 12-year-old brother in their New Orleans East home.

WWLTV

Family and friends remember Alisia for the child she was. They say she was the sweetest little girl. She liked to play dress up, play with baby dolls and dance.

“She was our angel, she was our little angel,” a neighbor said.

An angel that now has her wings.

“I will always remember that beautiful smile, the sunshine that she brought to everybody. When God created her, I don't know what he created her with, but every child needs that,” he said. “Whatever God created Alicia with, I wish he put it down onto every child.”

The 12-year-old boy who allegedly shot Alisia has not been identified by police because he is a juvenile, but he has been charged with Negligent Homicide.