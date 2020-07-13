9-year-old killed, 2 teens wounded in 7th Ward shooting

"We do not want any street justice," Ferguson said. "We do not want any more blood on our streets."

NEW ORLEANS — A 9-year-old was killed and two teenagers were wounded Monday in a shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the NOPD.

New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said one of the victims, the 9-year-old, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. A 13-year-old was shot in the leg and a 15/16-year-old was shot in the stomach.

The 9-year-old victim has been identified as Davonte Bryant. Read more here.

Police initially believed the murdered victim was 10, but the boy's father told WWL-TV that he was even younger, and would have had his birthday at the end of the month.

Ferguson said the victims were approached on foot by at least one suspect, who opened fire on them.

No information was released about a motive or possible suspects in the triple shooting. Ferguson said more updates would come as investigators confirmed information.

"This is a very active investigation," he said. "This is the very beginning stages of the investigation."

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Pauger Street around 5 p.m.

Police and New Orleans EMS officials at one time said a fourth victim was possibly connected to the incident, but subsequently learned that only three victims had been shot.

Ferguson said the two surviving victims are in stable condition.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

"I am pleading with you, the community, to come forward with any information," Ferguson said. "We do not want any street justice. We do not want any more blood on our streets."

