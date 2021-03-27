A child is in critical condition after an argument between two men led to a shooting in Hammond

One of the bullets hit the man's three-year-old child, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Jeep, according to officers.

HAMMOND, La. — A Ponchatoula man is facing several charges after a shooting in Hammond that left a 3-year-old in critical condition.

The shooting happened at about 11:10 a.m. on North Morrison Blvd., Saturday.

According to Hammond Police, 22-year-old Traonta Berry was involved in a confrontation at the Bill Hood Car Dealership at Church and Morrison.

Berry and an unidentified man began arguing at the location over what police described as a domestic matter, which resulted in a physical fight, according to a release from Hammond Police.

Officers said once the man and his two children left the dealership in his black 2008 Jeep Liberty heading north on North Morrison Blvd., Berry then followed the man in his gray 2018 Dodge Charger and started shooting at the vehicle.

One of the bullets hit the man's three-year-old child, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Jeep, according to officers.

The child was brought to the North Oaks Medical Center but later flown to Children’s Hospital of Baton Rouge and listed as stable but in critical condition, police said.

Traonta Berry turned himself in for questioning but was charged soon after questioning.

He now faces charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated obstruction of the highway, and one count of aggravated criminal damage.

It is not known if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

