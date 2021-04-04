A Hammond community and city council are upset after video of police allegedly hitting a handcuffed suspect, surfaces

“I would never want that to occur to myself, my family, my neighbors or people in my community,” said Councilwoman Carlee White Gonzales.

HAMMOND, La. — A Hammond community is alarmed after a video of police allegedly hitting a suspect while in custody, started to circulate on social media.

According to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune, a video from a January incident was released and it shows two officers from the Hammond Police Department hitting a man while he is in handcuffs and on the ground.

A bystander who took the 47-second video said the suspect, 25-year-old David Jenkins Jr., of Albany, had been stopped by the police for routine traffic violations and a missing license plate.

Jenkins fled from the cops but crashed into a car at Morrison Boulevard and University Avenue and sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the article.

After leading cops on a short foot pursuit, Jenkins was caught.

According to the video once police got him on the ground one police officer kneed Jenkins twice and punched him until the other cop held his fist back after the fifth punch, The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

A police dog was also involved and Jenkins' family said he was bitten in the leg and had to get a tetanus shot.

“Once the guy was down and you handcuffed him, that should have been the extent of the call right there. “With all the kicking and the hitting and the dog was unnecessary. Once you had the man detained, he was no longer a threat,” said Kip Andrews, a member of the Hammond City Council and former law enforcement officer.

Hammond Police Department said they are investigating the entire incident.

25-year-old Jenkins was booked on a number of charges such as counts of aggravated resisting an officer by flight, reckless operation of a vehicle and two counts of negligent injuring as well as several traffic violations.

His family said he is being held in Hammond City Jail until his May court date.

“If they arrest us and we punch one of them, that’s an assault on an officer,” he said. “Well, if they arrest us and hit one of us, shouldn’t that be an assault, too?”, said David Jenkins Sr., David Jenkins Jr.'s father.

His father said he was furious after seeing the video and was looking into pursuing legal actions.

The Advocate and The Times-Picayune said they obtained an original copy of the video from the person who filmed it, but the person asked to remain anonymous.

“I would never want that to occur to myself, my family, my neighbors or people in my community,” said Councilwoman Carlee White Gonzales.

The councilwoman added she would not come to a conclusion until the police department finishes their investigation, The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

Other members of the council Devon Wells and Sam DiVittorio said they were troubled by the video due to recent controversy with the hiring of the new Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron's, who also has unnecessary force charges against him.

Bergeron was appointed as the city’s police chief in early 2019 despite the charges.

The Advocate | Times-Picayune said in August then-Sgt. Bergeron was caught on video punching a handcuffed Kentdrick Ratliff, five times when Ratliff reached for a bottle of pills in a booking room. Other responding officers kicked, used a stun gun and knelt on Ratliff all while he was handcuffed on the ground.

A call for his resignation was made but federal officials are reinvestigating the incident and Mayor Pete Panepinto refused to fire Bergeron.

Police Cheif Bergeron made a statement through email:

“A thorough internal investigation of the officers' actions is ongoing. It's not appropriate for me to comment during the investigation.”

Councilmember Andrews agreed that Jenkins was wrong and deserved to be arrested but said the officers’ actions were out of line, according to the The Advocate | Times-Picayune.