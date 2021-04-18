A man is dead after a shooting in Metairie Sunday night

According to deputies, they received calls reporting gunshots in the 3600 block of Lausat St.

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Metairie Sunday night.

When they arrived, JPSO said they found a man with at least one gunshot injury.

Deputies pronounced him dead on the scene.

JPSO said they do not have a suspect or motive at the moment, but the information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

