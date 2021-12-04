x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Seventh District

According to police, the shooting happened near Chef Menteur Hwy and Downman Road, just before 9:40 p.m.
Credit: Unknown
Police tape from a crime scene

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a shooting in the Seventh District, Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near Chef Menteur Hwy and Downman Road, just before 9:40 p.m.

Investigations show a man sustained a gunshot injury and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

No further information is available at the time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021