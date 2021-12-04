A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Seventh District

According to police, the shooting happened near Chef Menteur Hwy and Downman Road, just before 9:40 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a shooting in the Seventh District, Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near Chef Menteur Hwy and Downman Road, just before 9:40 p.m.

Investigations show a man sustained a gunshot injury and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

No further information is available at the time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

