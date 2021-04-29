A month later, the family still grieves after the shooting death of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant

“I just wish I could have her here to hug her. I wouldn’t want to let her go,” said Spot.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — For Darlene Spot, the last month has been incredibly tough for her family.

“I’m waiting on her to walk in my door any time now saying mamaw I’m home,” said Spot.

While Spot has six other grandchildren, the bond with her 8-year-old granddaughter Treyce Bryant was special.

“The makeup and the nails and the slime and all the little things she would do,” said Spot.

All those things are now cherished memories even though Treyce is still very much part of the family.

“One of my granddaughters made a peanut butter sandwich this morning and said it was for her. How do I tell her I can’t give it to Treyce. I have to tell her she’s in heaven with Jesus watching over her instead and that she has to eat it. It hurts so much,” said Spot.

That pain started on March 22 when Treyce was shot and killed in Houma. Police said 23-year-old Davonta Verret staring shooting at the car she was riding in. Treyce’s mom was driving, a friend of her mom was in the passenger seat and Treyce was in the back.

“She was sitting right here,” said another family member, pointing to the back-passenger side of the car.

Police say an ongoing dispute between the friend who was in the car and Verret, put Treyce in the line of fire. Bullet holes in the car are a painful reminder of that day.

“Nobody deserved to die like the way my grandchild had to leave,” said Spot.

Police said Verette has been on the run ever since. As authorities work to track him down, Spot has her own message.

“Put yourself in our shoes. If that was your child how would you feel,” said Spot.

With the community coming together last month to remember Treyce, Spot said support has been overwhelming, but she’d trade it all to see her granddaughter’s smile.

“I just wish I could have her here to hug her. I wouldn’t want to let her go,” said Spot.

Davonta Verret is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.