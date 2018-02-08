NEW ORLEANS - After a violent few days across New Orleans, city officials are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. That plea came during an impromptu press conference at City Hall Wednesday night.

"Listen to me New Orleans, we have to protect each other," said Council President, Jason Williams.

Strong words from Williams, who standing next to Police Chief Michael Harrison, pleaded for the public to share any information they may have on the city's recent crime.

"This week we've had shootings into crowds," he continued. "Shootings on roadways, and we've had burned bodies and we've had child victims."

The press conference came just hours after a shooting on I-10 near the Crowder off-ramp. Police say a VW sedan was driving westbound when a car pulled up and opened fire. Three of the five people inside the Volkswagen were shot, including a 2-year-old.

"We need to join together to make sure we hold these people accountable who are committing these extremely violent and bad acts that are causing fear unnecessarily in a city we love," said Police Chief Michael Harrison.

Wednesday's shooting is one of many that have happened on the interstate over the past few years. That includes one on July 2nd, 2017 near the same area. In that case, three people including a 7-year-old boy were shot.

"It seems like we have no answers for it," said one resident who didn't want to give his name. "It's an all out war and innocent people get caught up in this war. It's frustrating."

People we spoke with on the subject are fed up and they feel something needs to change so these senseless acts of violence will stop.

"I think it's really sad," said a New Orleans woman. "I think our community needs to start sticking together."

"I just don't know where we're at right now as a people," added the gentleman. "We should think better, make better choices, better decisions but it just continues to happen."

Which is why city officials chose to speak out telling others to do the same. Saying a safer New Orleans depends on it.

"We've seen some dark days as a city as it relates to public safety and we cannot afford to go back," said Williams. "But it's not the job of City Hall, it's not just the job of NOPD, it is all of us as a community's role to make this happen. Being a good neighbor is about protecting your fellow neighbors from harm, not protecting them from accountability."

The people in Wednesday's I-10 shooting are expected to be okay. If you have any information on that case or any other, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 822-1111.

