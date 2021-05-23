A three-car crash leaves one person dead in Manchac

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota Corolla went over the guardrail and landed upside down in a body of water and was completely submerged.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — One person is dead after a three-car crash in Manchac on Sunday.

According to Louisiana State Police, just before 1 a.m. troopers were called to the scene of the fatal accident on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish.

In a release from LSP Troop L, the investigation states a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on the interstate when for unknown reasons the driver veered onto the right shoulder and crashed into an abandoned 2000 Ford Explorer.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota Corolla went over the guardrail and landed upside down in a body of water and was completely submerged.

TROOP L NEWS RELEASE May 23, 2021 Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash on Interstate 55 Manchac– On Sunday, May 23rd,... Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, May 23, 2021

According to LSP, after the initial crash, the Ford Explorer was pushed into the lanes and hit a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling in the left lane.

The release stated, the St. Charles Sheriff Department divers along with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, helped with the recovery of the Corolla. Officials said despite the efforts the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene by Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office.

Police said impairment is not suspected in the crash but samples were taken from the driver of the Corolla as a part of the investigation.