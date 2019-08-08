JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man accused of killing three good Samaritans in a drunk driving crash in Jefferson Parish earlier this year pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Todd Williams was impaired when he crashed into another car on an elevated portion of the Westbank Expressway in June. The crash caused 49-year-old Pastor Claude Williams, 49-year-old William Leinart and 66-year-old Ivan Chopin to fall from the expressway to their deaths.

Louisiana State Police say the three men had stopped to help another car that had a malfunction, spun around and ended up facing traffic.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that troopers responding to the crash noted that Williams smelled of alcohol and had other "signs of impairment."

Williams is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Prison. He faces charges including vehicular homicide and negligent injuring.

Williams is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 26. If convicted of vehicular homicide, he faces up to 30 years in prison. He was represented by Nanak S. Ral at Thursday's arraignment.

Related Stories