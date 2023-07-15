Accused rapist, sex trafficker found guilty

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the girls, said, "Today, after years of delayed justice, these young girls, who were only six and eight years old when the sexual assault began, can rest assured that John Mack will pay for his disgusting crimes against them. This man robbed two young Black girls of their childhood when he repeatedly raped them over the course of several years…a crime disgusting beyond comparison. If this semblance of justice brings any ounce of comfort to Mack’s victims and prevents even one person from sexually abusing a child and thinking they will get away with it, then we can consider the jury’s verdict today a victory.”