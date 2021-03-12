Ace Hotel valet worker shot, killed after argument with customer

The customer was not taken into custody as the shooting remains under investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — An Ace Hotel valet worker was shot and killed Saturday night after an argument with a customer, according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article states that the argument at the Carondelet Street hotel, between the two, ended in the two pulling guns on each other. Investigations revealed the possibility that the valet worker was the aggressor in the situation.

The customer was not taken into custody as the shooting remains under investigation, according to the article.

The identities of the shooter and the victim have not been released at this moment.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

