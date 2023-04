The school tweeted a notification warning of the shooter Friday night.

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has sent out tweets tonight warning of an active shooter on its campus and that they are investigating shots fired.

In a tweet sent out at 9:24 p.m., the school stated there was an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval.

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

A second tweet sent at 9:46 p.m. stated campus police were investigating shots fired on the Norman campus, and told people to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter in place.