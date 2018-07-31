Additional charges have been filed against a gymnastics coach in Luling, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

Jonathan West worked as a gymnastics coach at Flipnastics in Luling when the alleged incidents occurred.

Four new St. Charles Parish juvenile victims came forward providing information which led to additional charges. The new charges include four counts of sexual battery, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in the commission of any felony, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Originally on June 7, two arrest warrants were issued by the sheriff’s office, after two juveniles came forward. West is currently incarcerated in Jefferson Parish.

Anyone with additional information involving this investigation is urged to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Steven Fontenot of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 331- 1567 or (985) 783-6807.

