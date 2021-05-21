Additional video of Ronald Greene's encounter with LSP released Friday

Hollingworth said, “…And I beat the ever living f— out of him, choked him and everything trying to get him under control.”

MONROE, La. — Friday afternoon, Louisiana State Police issued its first public statements after body camera footage of Ronald Greene’s fatal arrest was leaked to the Associated Press.

In response, LSP released two hours and 11 minutes of body camera and dashcam footage leading up to and following the incident on May 10th, 2019.

State Police and the Governor contend that the body camera video was not released to the public for two years because of ongoing federal investigations.

Colonel Lamar Davis, Superintendent of Louisiana State Police, held a press conference Friday evening.

"We cannot comment on any of the conduct of the troopers related to this incident, because the evidence of the conduct is under criminal investigation by other state and federal authorities,” Col. Davis said.

The videos include nine separate clips, containing the perspectives of four different Troopers’ dash cams and body cameras.

It appears that troopers immediately knew their brutal arrest of the 49-year-old may have taken his life.

Trooper Chris Hollingsworth turned his body camera off during Greene’s actual arrest, but afterward, in his cruiser, his body camera records a phone call.

Hollingworth said, “…And I beat the ever living f— out of him, choked him and everything trying to get him under control.”

He describes Greene as out of control and spitting blood, then said, “…and then all of a sudden he just went limp.”

Another conversation alludes to the seriousness of Greene’s situation moments after the ambulance leaves.

Lt. John Clary, who arrived after Greene was already in handcuffs and facedown on the ground, is seen talking to another trooper. In the video, the trooper says to Lt. Clary, “That suspect? Not good.” He continues, “He wasn’t breathing when they put him in the ambulance.”

The newly released video also includes many minutes of police chase audio. Trooper Dakota DeMoss said into his radio during the chase,

“We’ve gotta do something, he’s gonna kill somebody. He’s intentionally driving on the wrong side of the road.”

When DeMoss arrives on the scene, he has his gun drawn and screams at Greene to get out of the car.

Greene says, “I’m your brother. I’m scared.” Greene repeats “I’m scared,” and “I’m sorry,” many times throughout the course of his arrest.

DeMoss’s body camera video records as Greene is tased, punched repeatedly in the ribs, and left groaning on the ground for more than nine minutes.

At one point, DeMoss turns off the audio of his body camera, but video records a trooper grabbing the shackles binding Green’s legs together, and dragging him by his ankles, facedown on the ground.

As EMS arrived to treat Greene, he was bloody and visibly limp. State Police would later, initially, claim Greene died in a car crash.

Police later admitted Greene struggled with officers, and the case sparked a federal civil rights investigation. The Department of Justice is involved in the case.

Greene’s family has demanded justice for two years.

“I understand that the Greene family is grieving. And any loss of life is tragic, regardless of how. I realize that there is a great concern with regard to the incident. We share that concern, any time the action of our employees is called into question,” said Colonel Davis.

Davis has promised “swift disciplinary action” when the results of the federal investigations conclude.

Of the officers whose body camera footage was released, none have been charged with a crime related to Greene’s death.

Lt. John Clary was not disciplined. Trooper Chris Hollingsworth died in a car crash in September of 2020, the day after learning he’d be fired for multiple violations regarding Greene’s arrest.

Trooper Kory York, who turned off his camera during the arrest, received a 50-hour suspension for violations of “body-worn/in-car camera system” and “treatment of prisoners in custody.”