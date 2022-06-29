Thieves steal copper, shut down adult disability center as AC breaks

Potentially tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to AC units shut down the Strive Center indefinitely

NEW ORLEANS — The Sophie Gumbel Guild, now known as Strive Incorporated on Napoleon Avenue has a 60-year history in Uptown New Orleans.

The center offers opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental challenges.

These are clients who can’t speak for themselves, so that’s what we’re here for, to help give them a program, to give them a quality of life,” Strive Executive Director Denise Washington said.

On Wednesday, clients were given the bad news that Strive is shutting down indefinitely.

“When we got here (from) over the weekend, on Monday, we noticed that the temperature of the air conditioner was just non-existent,” Washington said.

Scott Acosta with Gulf South Mechanical came out to investigate.

“In the process of me checking the electrical, I went to grab my gauges and came back down, and I realized half of the copper was missing,” Acosta said.

Over the weekend, criminals climbed on the roof and stole copper coils from Strive’s six air conditioning units.

“They got about 115 feet of copper, five-eighths and seven-eighths copper, so maybe $100, $150 and they caused tens of thousands in damage,” Acosta said.

The center tried to make do with large fans and window AC units.

But state inspectors said it was still too hot inside for clients and staff.

Washington admits they now have to raise the money to fix the air conditioning.

“I’m still crying behind it because my clients, they look forward to coming here,” she said. “This is the only thing they get to do after the pandemic to see their friends and to do different things here. “

Strive still doesn’t know if the copper theft damaged the air conditioning condensers. If that’s the case, they could be looking at additional tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Washington had this to say to the copper thieves.

“Look at the faces of these people and tell me that it was worth it. To say it was worth $100, that’s all.”

Strive is now asking for help in identifying the copper thieves.

The NOPD is investigating.

A GoFundMe account is now set up to take donations for Strive’s air conditioning repairs.

As of late Wednesday, they’ve received only $50 toward a $300,000 goal.

