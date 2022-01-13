Adult, two teens, 11-year-old arrested after police chase and crash

A person was injured near the building. They were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, according to NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — An adult and two teenagers and a juvenile were arrested after police say they led officers on a chase that ended in a crash into a building Wednesday.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agent, called for NOPD's help with a reported attempted armed carjacking.

After the agent called and said the suspects were in front of him, detectives in unmarked cars arrived at the 2300 block of St. Claude Ave., got behind the vehicle and activated their lights but the subjects drove off.

The NOPD said they didn't get far before crashing into the Sea Cave video arcade in the 3000 block of St. Claude Avenue. The building had just reopened after being destroyed by a man with an ax back in 2021.

Police said a person near the building was injured, they were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, according to the NOPD.

Everyone in the vehicle tried to get away but was arrested and taken to the hospital, said police.

Police said they found one handgun and one BB gun on the subjects and the vehicle they were driving was taken in an armed carjacking.

Two of the juveniles were released from the hospital and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center while the other stayed at the hospital for unknown health reasons.

The listed subjects are facing charges of:

Lamar Logan,18, Illegal position of stolen things (motor vehicle)

17-year-of juvenile male, illegal possession of stolen things (motor vehicle), illegal carrying of a weapon

14-year-old juvenile female illegal possession of stolen things (motor vehicle) (charges pending)

11-year-old juvenile female illegal possession of stolen things (motor vehicle)