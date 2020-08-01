NEW ORLEANS — Two 17-year-olds arrested after allegedly attempting to back a car into a police officer in Lakeview were booked into adult jail Wednesday despite their status as juveniles.

A massive manhunt for Nascia Blanton, Micah Scott and a third suspect still at large shutdown part of Lakeview between Milne and Canal boulevards Tuesday morning and put multiple schools on lockdown, as SWAT teams and K-9 units responded to a call of an officer in need of assistance on Louis XIV Street.

Both were booked into the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility and face charges of simple burglary and principal to aggravated assault on a police officer, court records show.

According to New Orleans police chief Shaun Ferguson, the incident started around 8:45 a.m. when the NOPD received reports of suspicious people in a car in Lakeview. A plain-clothes officer responded to the scene and reportedly saw three suspects pulling on door handles on the street.

The officer called for backup and a marked police unit approached the stolen vehicle from the front. The plain-clothes officer attempted to approach the vehicle, a black Nissan Maxima, from the back when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to run the officer over, Ferguson said.

The officers involved fired multiple shots at the car, which crashed at a nearby intersection shortly after and the suspects ran from the scene.

One was captured shortly after the crash. A second was arrested around 3 p.m. after police broke down and then re-established their perimeter in the neighborhood.

Ferguson said one of the 17-year-olds in NOPD custody was a "habitual offender."

“Time and time again we are arresting and re-arresting and re-arresting some of the same individuals for many of these crimes," Ferguson said.

Court records show Scott was arrested and appeared in adult court before, in June of 2018, on counts of armed robbery and simple robbery when he was 16. Records also show his parole was revoked in January of 2019.

Blanton had no previous records in Orleans Parish adult court.

The pair's bond was not immediately set Wednesday morning. Police continue to search for the third suspect in the incident.

The vehicle in question, which was crashed near Bragg and Louis XIV streets, had been reported stolen out of New Orleans East. NOPD officials could not say if the suspects were armed.

