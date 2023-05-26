Danieel Mutin, 18, was held without bail after a court hearing in which Jefferson Parish Judge Donald “Chick” Foret declared him a potential danger to the community.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — An up-and-coming local rapper, who was free on a $750,000 bond after being booked in a 2021 Jefferson Parish murder, was placed in jail, again, after his bail was revoked Thursday following a fresh new arrest last week in New Orleans.

Mutin, who has a substantial underground following as rap artist, “AIA LITT,” was arrested in New Orleans after a May 18 police chase involving a stolen car, drugs and a gun, court records show. He was booked on illegal possession of stolen property, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, court records show.

That arrest came with Mutin already facing a second-degree murder charge in Jefferson Parish. Mutin and two other men are awaiting trial in the fatal shooting of Kardell Preston, 18, in Terrytown, in May 2021, court records said.

Mutin was 16 at the time of Preston’s killing, but the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office decided to transfer his case out of juvenile court and try him as an adult.

In a rare development in a case with such a high bail, Mutin was released in September 2022 after an out-of-town record producer paid to bond him out.

Two other men are facing murder charges in Preston’s killing: Maurice Lumar, 21, of New Orleans, is accused of acting as the getaway driver; and in a new development, David Emmanuel Young, of Shreveport, was added as a defendant on Thursday. Lumar and Young are in custody at the Jefferson Parish lockup.