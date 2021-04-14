Union County basketball coach killed in shootout with drug cartel in Alamance County

Barney Harris, the men's basketball coach at Union Academy, was killed in a shootout with a Mexican drug cartel in Alamance County, North Carolina, deputies said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A high school basketball coach in Union County was killed in a shootout with a Mexican drug cartel in Alamance County, North Carolina, last week, deputies said.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Barney Harris died on Thursday, April 8 in a shootout with a drug cartel. Investigators said Harris and another person went to a stash house in Alamance County last week to steal money and drugs from the cartel.

"It was believed that this was during a home invasion for money and drugs," said Sheriff Terry Johnson.

Harris and his partner Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., who was identified as his brother-in-law, then killed a drug runner for the cartel before a shootout started. Harris was shot and killed during the gunfire. Harris was found inside the house shot multiple times. Investigators said Harris was wearing a bulletproof vest that did not protect him from the ammunition used in the shooting.

Stewart was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

"I can tell you this right now. When we are dealing with the Mexican drug cartel, somebody's probably going to die as a result of this right here, somewhere else. And we did not want to put it out there until we could get a good grip of what's going on here," Johnson said.

Detectives said multiple types of firearms were used during the shootout and Johnson described the scene "like an old western shootout." Other mobile homes in the area were struck by bullets. No one at any other home was injured during the shootout.

During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office seized five firearms, about $7,000 in cash, and 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Investigators said Harris had been to Alamance County at least one other time, based on video that was found on his cellphone.

Union Academy, where Harris worked as a teacher and basketball coach, issued a statement on his death. He served as the head coach for varsity men’s track and varsity men’s basketball at the school.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, players, students and colleagues. The Harris family asks for your thoughts and prayers and to please respect their privacy at this time.”

Union Academy officials said they will have counselors available to students who need assistance grieving Harris’ death.