Charvas Thompson was accused of killing Wendy Duan after an argument at her Sugar Land home. The two had met on a dating app just a week before the shooting.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The family of an Alief teacher who was shot and killed is coping with an unexpected twist in her case.

"I'm crying a few times a day,” said Duan's mother in an exclusive interview with KHOU 11.

She said she’s now dealing with another loss. The loss of justice.

“They texted that they wanted to see us and when we went to the police station, they told us he hung himself," she said. "The case is closed."

Thompson was charged with Duan’s murder after allegedly shooting and killing her after an argument in the backyard of her Sugar Land home in early January. The two had met on an online dating app just a week before, police said.

Duan’s mother described her daughter as “too trusting."

“She showed me the picture and I said no, the guy, his face, he looks evil, but she did not take my advice," she said.

Thompson ran away to Louisiana after the shooting and was found a few days later at a home in Shreveport where he was taken into custody. He was in the process of being extradited back to Fort Bend County to face a murder charge before he reportedly killed himself.

Duan's mother said they were waiting for the day they could face her alleged killer in court.

"Her life is gone," she said. "No matter if he died, we cannot replace her."

Duan was a beloved Alief ISD teacher who taught third grade at Boone elementary.

Her mother said she was a giver who always showed a special love for her students.