Louisiana State Police arrested a man in East Baton Rouge Parish after he rolled his vehicle off the road, leading to the discovery of 40 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Miguel Garcia-Aguilar, was suspected of being impaired, state police said.

Troopers arrested him on suspicion of DWI, posession of cocaine, reckless operation of a vehicle and driving under a suspended license.

State police said this is the second crash they have worked Saturday where impairment is suspected to have played a part in the crash.

They are urging all drivers to stay off the road until Tropical Storm Barry passes.

Tropical Storm Barry formed off the Louisiana coast Thursday and is expected to strengthen before making landfall late Friday.

The storm is became a Category 1 hurricane just before making landfall late Friday, bringing heavy rains to Southeast Louisiana. The storm has since weakened back to a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Watches have been extended inland to include the city of New Orleans. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

