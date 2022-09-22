Restaurant officers more than $37,000 for information on LSU student's killer

21-year-old LSU senior Allie Rice was killed in her car early Friday morning last week, while waiting at a railroad crossing.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The reward for information on anyone involved in the killing of a Louisiana State University student has increased to $37,500, according to our partners at WBRZ.

A restaurant in Baton Rouge that Rice's family own part of and where Rice worked, initially announced a $10,000 reward for information on her killer on Tuesday but later more than tripled that number just two days later on Thursday.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials said they believe Rice's killing was a random act of violence.

In response to this incident, the BRPD officers said they plan to install new surveillance cameras in key areas of the city.