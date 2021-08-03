Mom accused of kidnapping her own children arrested in Florida

Booking records from the Santa Rosa County Jail show that 38-year-old Shawntel Heck was arrested on Friday as a fugitive of justice.

PONCHATOULA, La. — The mother of two Northshore boys who prompted a statewide Amber Alert after allegedly kidnapping her own children and taking them to Florida is now in custody, arrest records show.

Heck was wanted after Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday after 8-year-old Kaesyn Heck and 4-year-old Jax Matthews were reported missing from their father’s home in Ponchatoula.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office chief Jimmy Travis said investigators believe Shawntel Heck got a ride to the father’s home, and when she arrived discovered the boys inside their dad’s car while he was getting a tool from the shed. Investigators say Heck got into the car and drove off, heading to her family’s home in Florida.

The children were later found unharmed later that afternoon in Santa Rosa County, Fla.

The TPSO said that warrants were issued for Heck’s arrest for simple-kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are felonies.

