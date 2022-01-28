Patient steals ambulance in St. Charles, high-speed chase ends in crash

Acadian Ambulance EMS personnel was preparing to unload Jermie McCurley as he got into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and fled in the vehicle.

BATON ROUGE, La. — An ambulance was reportedly stolen in St. Charles Parish on Thursday night by a patient that had just arrived in it, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jermie McCurley was taken to the hospital to receive medical services, but as the Acadian Ambulance EMS personnel prepared to unload McCurley, he got into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and fled in the vehicle.

McCurley then allegedly led state troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Baton Rouge where he was taken into custody. Deputies say they attempted to stop the ambulance, but with McCurley driving recklessly onto I-310 northbound, investigators stopped their pursuit.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the suspect struck two Louisiana State Police cars during the high-speed chase around 4 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Perkins Road. McCurley was injured in the crash, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.