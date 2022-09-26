Anonymous tip led to arrest in shooting of WWOZ DJ's husband

On Monday, a spokesperson for NOPD said an anonymous Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest for the shooting that left a local DJ's husband with multiple wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — An anonymous crimestoppers tip led detectives in the NOPD Third District to arrest a man in connection to the attempted second-degree murder and attempted home invasion of WWOZ DJ's husband back in May.

According to investigators, Fifth District officers responded to a call on May 23 about an attempted home invasion that led to the shooting on the 4400 block of St. Roch Avenue. First responders transported the victim, Joe Cooper, to the hospital to treat multiple gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for the NOPD announced Monday that an anonymous Crimestoppers tip suggested 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was involved in the incident. NOPD Third District detectives, Violent Crime Abatement Investigation Team (VCAIT), and Slidell Police later identified Wiltz as the person responsible and secured an arrest warrant, according to NOPD.

Police say the Special Operations Division and VCAIT arrested Wiltz in Slidell on September 21 after a three-hour standoff with the SWAT Team. He was booked for attempted second-degree murder. A spokesperson for the NOPD says he will face additional charges soon.

If you have any information on this incident, call NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.