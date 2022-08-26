OPSO confirms another stabbing at New Orleans jail, but offers few details

The sheriff’s office initial confirmation to WWL-TV did not include any details about the stabbing, or the condition of those involved.

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was another stabbing at the New Orleans jail this week.

The sheriff’s office initial confirmation to WWL-TV did not include any details about the stabbing, or the condition of those involved. OPSO Chief Communications Officer Timothy David Ray said that OPSO is preparing an incident report and will share more details later on Friday.

"Thank you for your patience, in the future [hopefully] my team will receive this information and disseminate it to you more quickly and regularly," Ray said in a statement to WWL-TV.

The latest stabbing at the jail follows weeks of violence in late July and into early August. Four men were stabbed in separate incidents in eight days between July 28 and August 3.

The stabbings prompted restrictions on one of the high-security pods in the jail. Some inmates in that pod later refused to be put in lockdown and barricaded themselves in a part of the building, blocking access to jail staff. The protest ultimately came to an end after a “joint operation” with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, though Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office did not elaborate on what measures were used. Six inmates were arrested and moved to a Department of Corrections maximum security facility.