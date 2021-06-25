'Area of Interest' along I-10 under investigation in St. Tammany woman's disappearance

Courtney Johnson, 34, has been missing since Tuesday evening when her mom says she was leaving work in Baton Rouge, headed to the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, MS.

WAVELAND, Miss — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the waters near the I-10 in Mississippi around an "area of interest" related to the disappearance of a Madisonville woman who went missing on her way to a Biloxi casino.

Scott Lee, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed to WWL-TV that they were working with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office to investigate her disappearance.

Lee said around 11 a.m. Friday that STPSO personnel were on site near mile marker 8 — about eight miles past the Mississippi border, near the Waveland, MS exit — in relation to the disappearance.

Courtney Johnson, 34, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday evening when her mom says she was leaving work in Baton Rouge, headed to the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi to spend time with friends.

She never made it to the Golden Nugget though. Somewhere along the way, her mom, Tracy Johnson, said it seems like she just disappeared.

Courtney reportedly made a call at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a friend while driving on Interstate-12. That’s the last time anyone spoke to her.

Investigators in St. Tammany believe she made it to Mississippi, but beyond that is a mystery.

Johnson’s car, a dark-colored Mazda 6, has not been found and her cell phone is no longer working. Her mom said she also suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, which can cause her to become fatigued. Wherever she is, her mom just wants her home.

“There are so many things that run through your mind and you just want to cry but then you just want her to run into your arms. You want her to run into your arms. I do not wish this upon anybody to go through what we are going through,” said Johnson. “This is my one and only child. My one and only child.”

