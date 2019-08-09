NEW ORLEANS — Last seen near the 1200 block of 8th street in the Irish Channel, Arianna Bondlow,16, is missing, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

She's described as 5 feet tall and close to 120 pounds.

There are tattoos on both of her hands or wrists, and there is also an image of an exploding head on her left arm, NOPD said.

She was last seen wearing pink flip-flops, black leggings and a gold tank top, the report said.

If you have information related to the whereabouts of Arianna Bondlow then contact the NOPD's Sixth District detectives at 504.658.6060, or call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111.