Armed carjacking suspects spotted at New Orleans Taco Bell with stolen car

New Orleans police say the stolen car is a gray 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate 624CBF.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two men believed to be responsible for an armed carjacking in New Orleans’ Gentilly area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the carjacking happened on Feb. 16 in the 2200 block of Dreux Avenue off Filmore Avenue. The suspects were later spotted in the stolen vehicle the next day at a Taco Bell in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police described the driver as a black man wearing a dark blue or black hoodie with gold lettering. The passenger was described as a black man wearing an Adidas hat.

Video from the restaurant showed one man with an assault rifle between his legs, police say.

Preliminary reports from NOPD report that the car, a gray 2018 Honda CRV, was stolen last Tuesday. The report says a white SUV pulled up while the 28-year-old victim was getting out of her car. Four unknown black males, including one with a gun, demanded her property.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the men’s identities is asked to call the NOPD third district detectives at 504-658-6030. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

