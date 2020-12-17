Armed robber disguised as mailman forces way into New Orleans home

The men got away with a substantial amount of jewelry, some cash and other items.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for three men who robbed a 67-year-old woman in the 6200 block of Bellaire Drive in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The victim’s daughter who did not want to be identified said one of the men was dressed in a U.S. Postal Service uniform and was carrying a package under his arm.

“He rang the doorbell, she said 'can I help you?' through the door,” the daughter told WWL-TV. “She would not open the door. He said I have a package and she said leave the package, I’ll get it later. He said I can’t leave it; you have to sign for it.”

The daughter said her mother cracked her front door open just wide enough to sign for the package.

That’s when the fake mailman and two other men forced their way into her home and demanded money and jewelry.

“They put a gun to her head and manhandled her,” the daughter said.

The robbery happened Wednesday, shortly after to 1 p.m.

Lynette Mauterer lives around the corner on 26th Street.

“It’s really frightening because we’ve had an increase in crime with car break-ins and some carjackings and now to know someone is breaking into a home, it’s pretty frightening,” Mauterer said.

This is the kind of crime that could happen to anyone the Lakeview neighbor added.

"If somebody knocked at my door, I would probably do the same thing and think it’s a legitimate person trying to deliver a package,” Mauterer said.

The men got away with a substantial amount of jewelry, some cash and other items.

Police have not released a description of the robbers.

“They knew what they were coming for because they walked right past, she had a brand-new flat screen TV for Christmas in a box and they walked right past it,” the daughter said.

Police say after the robbery, the three suspects jumped into a newer model white Acura and drove away. The robbery is still under investigation.

The U.S. Postal Service had these tips on how to make sure your letter carrier is legit.

Mail carriers will be in a postal vehicle.

Customers can ask to see an employee ID badge through a window.

Customers can also request the letter carrier leave a “left notice” slip in the mailbox or on the outside of the door.

They can then pick up the package or letter at the post office.