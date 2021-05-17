Armed robber steals purse in New Orleans CBD

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for an armed robber who stole a woman's purse in New Orleans Central Business District Sunday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 1:46 p.m. on Camp Street near Girod Street on May 16.

According to New Orleans police, the unidentified robber tried to grab the woman's purse, but she pulled away before they could get it.

The armed robber then pulled out a dark colored revolver and pointed it at the woman, demanding the purse. The woman gave them her purse and the armed robber fled northwest, towards Church Street.