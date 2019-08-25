PORTLAND, Ore. — A good Samaritan was caught on camera tackling an armed man, who police said had tried to break into a Northwest Portland church before grabbing a woman and briefly holding her hostage outside a McDonald's on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the church, and were told that the man had a heavy chain and was swinging it at people.

The man who initially called 911 told KGW's Lindsay Nadrich that the suspect forced his way through a back gate of the church and entered the building, where about a dozen children were having choir auditions. The suspect wasn't making sense and seemed volatile, the witness said.

When officers arrived, the suspect ran away from the church, but police caught up with him outside the McDonald's located on West Burnside Street and Northwest 18th Avenue.

The suspect pulled out a knife and grabbed a woman who was walking by and threatened her with the weapon, police said.

Police said they were able to convince the suspect to drop the knife. After a struggle, police said an officer used a taser on the suspect and then arrested him.

Police said the suspect's name won't be released until he's charged with a crime.

Moses Gonzalez was visiting Portland from Seattle and captured video of the incident as it was happening.

Watch the full video (incident starts at 0:46)

In the video, the suspect can be seen holding the woman while police point their guns at him.

It's unclear what prompts the suspect to let the woman go, but after he releases the woman, a bystander tackles the suspect, and then officers join in to detain the suspect.

