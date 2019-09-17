NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for a white car believed to be behind more than a dozen vehicle burglaries in the Gentilly neighborhood Saturday.

Video cameras caught some of the crimes in the act, giving a glimpse of how dangerous of a situation it could have been if anyone dared to intervene.

Retired police officer and Gentilly resident Freeman Spears took off his badge a few months ago but he hasn't lost the instinct to watch over his neighborhood when he sees something that isn’t right. He says he’s spotted potential car burglaries in the past.

“I saw him get out with a hood I said ‘Hey, he jumped back in the car and sped off as fast it can go,’” said Spears. “The are cowards, only cowards do things like that.”

NOPD says Saturday there were 14 car break-ins, and in one of those cases, the vehicle had a dash camera which caught part of the break-in on camera.

It happened in the early morning hours on Painters Street in Gentilly. The video shows a white car pulling up. As one person gets out, another person keeps a watch out from the back seat with a gun in his hand.

“It’s terrible, I don't know what we can do about it,” said Spears. “Keep your cars empty, if you break into my car you ain’t going to find nothing but trash.”

Police are still searching for the white four-door vehicle involved in the incident Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

