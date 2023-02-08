Man arrested at Armstrong International Airport for allegedly attacking flight attendant

JPSO said Nelson Montgomery, 39, hurt himself and then attacked a flight attendant on an arriving flight.

KENNER, La. — A man was arrested at Armstrong International Airport for allegedly hurting himself and a flight attendant on an arriving flight Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Nelson Montgomery, 39, was arrested, "on charges of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery."

At around 4 p.m., Montgomery apparently hurt himself with a sharp object and then grabbed a flight attendant. Passengers were able to finally stop Montgomery's attack.

"Montgomery was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him," JPSO said.

EMS treated the flight attendant at the airport, but Montgomery was taken to the hospital and treated for what the sheriff's office said were non-life-threatening injuries.

JPSO plans to book Montgomery at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.