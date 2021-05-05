Around a dozen cars broken into in Uptown Wednesday morning

According to the Criminal Justice Committee's Crime Dashboard, there have been more than 1,700 car burglaries around New Orleans so far this year.

NEW ORLEANS — Frustration over car break-ins grows after multiple cars in an Uptown neighborhood became the latest targets.

It's believed the perpetrators struck early Wednesday morning. In most cases, nothing was taken from the vehicles, but the glove boxes were rifled through.

"You know, going around doing this every day, they're pitiful people, pitiful," Claudette Adams said.

There was anger Wednesday on the 2200 block of Valence Street, after about a dozen cars were broken into.

"I did have some fragments on the seat and I'm trying to get it out right now," Jami said. "The car right across the street, around the corner, several cars on this block, they were really trying to do as much as they could in as little time as possible."

"We don't have much and what we have, we work hard for it," Adams said.

Wednesday's rain didn't help the situation, damaging the inside of the cars that were hit. And as people pick up the pieces, they're asking why?

"I have nothing for them to get, I mean this is my retirement car, I worked 38 years for the city. 38 years," Adams said. "Now it's been vandalized, taken from me."

According to the Criminal Justice Committee's Crime Dashboard, there have been more than 1,700 car burglaries around New Orleans so far this year. As of Tuesday, 257 of them have happened specifically in the Second District.

"They didn't mess with the magazines over there," pointed out Jami.

For victims like Jami, who's an Uber driver, it's a huge disappointment.

"A day off of work, that I won't be able to make any money," he said. "And I have to spend the money for the glass."

Police are investigating, but victims say what happened isn't right. And they say the time is now to try and stop it.