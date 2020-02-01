BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities say an arrest has been made in an investigation into the deaths of three homeless people in Baton Rouge last month.

The Advocate reports that 29-year-old Jeremy Anderson now faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The newspaper reports that the first killing happened on Dec. 13, and the latest killing was discovered Friday. Baton Rouge police found Tony Williams, 50 shot to death on the porch of a vacant home near an overpass where the bodies of Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were discovered two weeks prior.

Police say it appears the victims were shot while they were sleeping and detectives believe the three killings are related.

The Advocate reports local leaders urged homeless residents to take extra precautions and avoid sleeping outside whenever possible.

