Arrest made after 77-year-old killed in Jefferson Parish hit-and-run

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a New Orleans faces multiple felony charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Causeway Boulevard in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on LA 3046 (Causeway Boulevard) near Scott Street and claimed the life of 77-year-old Wayne Grenier.

Investigators say Grenier was driving southbound on Causeway Boulevard when a 2005 Dodge pickup traveling northbound crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck Grenier’s 2013 Chevrolet Suburban. The driver of the pickup was last seen running away from the crash on foot before getting into a silver SUV near Frank H. Lemon playground.

Genier was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

On Friday, State Police said public tips and evidence collected from the crash led investigators to arrest 36-year-old Adrian Cortex Velasquez. Velasquez was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of felony negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and no driver's license.