Crime

Arrest made after deadly shooting during large party at Houma event center

According to the Houma Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 21 at the Main Event Center on East Street.
HOUMA, La. — Authorities say one man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting during a party at a Houma event center last month.

According to the Houma Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 21 at the Main Event Center on East Street. Investigators say 36-year-old Jason Livas was standing in the middle of a large crowd someone shot him multiple times.

Livas was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Detectives say they later identified 23-year-old Landon Johnson as the alleged shooter. An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Dec. 16. Johnson was later arrested in Thibodaux and was booked on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

