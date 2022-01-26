Arrest made after drive-by shooting at Slidell bar

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the corner of Carey and Cousin Streets after several gunshots were reported.

SLIDELL, La. — A minor altercation at a Slidell bar ended with a man in jail after it escalated, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police said when they arrived they were told 28- year-old, Matthew X. Wilcox from Hammond, committed a drive-by shooting and left the scene in a white Dodge pickup truck.

Wilcox, who police say is a convicted felon, was involved in an altercation at a bar close to the shooting scene earlier in the day and was asked to leave. He returned later and fired shots at the people standing on the corner, according to Slidell PD.

No injuries were reported.

Slidell Police said an officer spotted Wilcox's truck on Old Spanish Trail and pulled him over. He surrendered without incident and during a search, they said a gun was found along with shell casings.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal released a statement:

“We are lucky no one was injured or killed during this incident. This man’s blatant disregard for human life has landed him with some serious charges that carry a lot of jail time, which is where he belongs. As always, our officers did a great job with their quick response and catching the person responsible. This is another example of why criminals need to think twice about coming to our city to commit crimes.”