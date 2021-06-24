Arrest made in Algiers murder

Police did not specify any possible motive in the killing, or how they identified Williams as a suspect.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman last month in Algiers.

Sharod Williams was arrested Wednesday by the NOPD's violent offender warrant squad and the U.S. Marshals.

Police say he was the gunman who killed a woman in the 1100 block of Verret Street on April 30. The female victim in that shooting was shot multiple times before she was found by officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area. She died at the scene.

Police did not specify any possible motive in the killing, or how they identified Williams as a suspect.

He was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder.

