PRAIRIEVILLE, La. -- Police arrested the woman they believe struck a pedestrian then left him for dead.

According to Louisiana State Police, 29-year-old Brittany Mackie was driving on LA 73 north of I-10 in Ascension Parish when she struck and killed 31-year-old Christian Martinez, a Kenner resident.

Police say Mackie drove away after fatally wounding Martinez.

Mackie was arrested for negligent homicide, felony hit and run resulting in death, careless operation and failure to report a crash.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

