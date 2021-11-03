x
Crime

Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed New Orleans clothing designer

Adrian Caliste Jr. was booked Thursday in connection with the death of 31-year-old Christina Larsen.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities have reportedly arrested a 22-year-old in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a New Orleans clothing boutique designer who was walking her dog on St. Charles Avenue last month.

Ramon Antonio Vargas with the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Adrian Caliste Jr. was booked Thursday in connection with the death of 31-year-old Christina Larsen. Caliste faces one count each of manslaughter and first-degree injuring of public records.

Larsen was crossing St. Charles Avenue at Harmony Street with her dog Hubert around 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 27 when she was hit by a car that appeared to be driving at a high speed. Security video showed the car driving off, leaving Larsen lying in the roadway. The car was found abandoned nearby.

Larsen was taken to a hospital where she later died on March 2. 

The newspaper reports that Caliste could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter. 

