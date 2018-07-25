NEW ORLEANS -- Police arrested the man accused of killing a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in Mid-City back in February.

According to NOPD, Roosevelt Iglus, 26, fatally shot Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, also known as Muhiyidin d'Baha, in what may have been an armed robbery gone wrong in the 1900 block of Bienville Street on Feb. 6.

Moye was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Moye is most known for an incident that occurred during a live news broadcast that showed him jumping police tape and trying to snatch away a Confederate flag from a protestor in Charleston. He was a well-known leader in Charleston and of Black Lives Matter.

Police say a CrimeStoppers tip helped them identify Iglus as a suspect. He was arrested Tuesday without incident.

