Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Monrell.
The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls.
Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say.
Montrell was killed just two days before Christmas while sitting in a car in the Rouses parking lot in New Orleans Warehouse District. Police say he was hit by a stray bullet.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call NOPD.
