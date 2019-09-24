NEW ORLEANS — An arrest has been made in a Mid-City shooting that left one teenager dead and five people wounded.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 18-year-old Dijon Dixon was arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. NOPD’s TIGER Unit arrested Dixon on Monday afternoon in St. Bernard Parish.

The shooting took place on Friday, Sept. 20, at the intersection of City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard.

Six people were shot in total, five teenagers and one adult. One of the teenage victims died at the scene.

Police say all the victims were in one car being followed by multiple suspects in a black Dodge sedan. The suspects opened fire, hitting all of them.

RELATED: 5 teenagers shot in Mid-City, 1 dead; 1 adult also wounded

“From 10:30 p.m. Friday, through Monday afternoon, our investigators from the Homicide Unit, Third District, and many others, worked around the clock to gather overwhelming evidence that identified the accused perpetrator of this senseless act of violence,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Police are still searching for the other suspects involved.

RELATED: Too much bloodshed: New Orleans leaders address safety after shootings

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!