Arrest made in party shooting that left 12-year-old dead

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the arrest during a press conference on the recent rise in violent crime on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has announced an arrest in the graduation party shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead and two others injured.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that the NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and U.S. Marshals arrested Dantrell J. Brown for the killing that occurred on May 30 in the 500 block of Delery Street.

Brown was taken into custody Tuesday in the 8600 block of Gervais Street and without incident. Brown was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked accordingly.

Brown faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for injuries on two young men who were also shot.

Ferguson thanked St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann for an unspecified role in helping hasten the arrest of Brown.

Todriana Peters and her cousin had stopped at the graduation party to charge a dying cell phone and were there about 10 minutes when the shots rang out.

A woman with military-style medical training tried to aid Peters with tourniquets but she died after being taken from the scene.

Ferguson said there could be other arrests in the shooting.

“We were really looking forward to her being in middle school ...in 7th grade,” said Maurice McMorris, Todriana's principal at Schaumburg Elementary.