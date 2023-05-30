Arrest made in New Orleans East homicide investigation, NOPD reports

The homicide happened Saturday in the 7700 block of Poitevent Avenue in the Little Woods neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — Homicide detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say they have made an arrest in a New Orleans East homicide investigation.

The homicide happened Saturday in the 7700 block of Poitevent Avenue in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Through the investigation, detectives say they positively identified Ayana Mosley, 20, as the person responsible for the murder and secured an arrest warrant.

Mosley was later found by police, arrested, and transported to Orleans Justice Center and booked with Second-degree murder.